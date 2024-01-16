Sandia National Labs to host high school coding event

The "Thunderbird Hacks" event is coming up this Saturday to introduce high schoolers to programming and coding.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Sandia National Labs is hosting an event this Saturday to teach high school students what has become a very valuable skill in the workforce.

That skill is coding. SNL and Explora! are teaming up for the first-ever Thunderbird Hacks Hackathon this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Explora’s X-Studio.

Registration is at 8:30 a.m. for students competing to make the best artificial intelligence. There will be prizes, food and mentors on hand to help with the project build.

Catherine Appleby, a computer scientist at SNL, and Drew Lauderdale, the senior educator Explora, stopped by to talk about the event. They discussed what students need to know before participating and how it could lead to future opportunities.

