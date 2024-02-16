Sandia National Labs to host quantum computing camp

Quantum mechanics form the smallest parts of our universe and are important to life on earth so Sandia National Labs is hosting a camp to introduce students to it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —If you have a student who’s interested in STEM, Sandia National Labs has a quantum computing camp they may like.

It’s the Quantum Computing, Mathematics and Physics Camp – or Q Camp for short. Megan Ivory and Jake Douglass, the co-founders of the camp, stopped by to talk about the camp. They also discussed what quantum science is and how it is used in real life.

More details are in the video above and here.