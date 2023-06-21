Sandia National Labs working on seizure detecting device

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Sandia National Labs partnered up with KNOW Bio, a life science company to create a device that detects when someone with epilepsy is having a seizure.

Just like our four-legged friends, this small piece of technology can sense certain gases released from people and alert them minutes before it happens.

“We hope with a sensor like this – because it’s looking at and analyzing all the gases – that this same sensor could look at different applications basis beyond epileptic seizure events,” said Phillip Rocco Miller, a biomedical engineer at Sandia National Laboratories.

This piece of technology is still in the works. The next step for researchers is to shrink the device, so people can wear it.