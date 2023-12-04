Sandia Peak Tram to close for major updates in 2024

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Sandia Peak Tram will close for two months in early 2024 as crews update and upgrade the current drive and control system.

The current system, which has been in use since 1966, will be replaced with what they describe as “a modernized, automated and more energy-efficient system.”

The Tram will close January 9. Their tentative reopening is March 14. That means the Tram will be closed for much of January and March and all of February.

Other changes include:

Renovating the Lower and Upper Terminal’s Tram consoles

Renovating the drive and control room

Adding solar-powered cameras

Adding weather stations on Towers 1 and 2

Officials hope these upgrades will produce smoother trips run on a more energy-efficient drive system. They also hope this will lead to quicker trips during busy periods.

We’ll keep you up-to-date on the progress of these renovations.