ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After closing for two months to update the motor system, the Sandia Peak Tram will officially reopen next week.

The Tram will officially reopen Thursday at 9 a.m. They will have a ribbon cutting, tours, a Little Bear Coffee pop-up shop and live music.

The Tram will be in full operation with rides running every 15-20 minutes. You can purchase tickets online, beginning Wednesday.