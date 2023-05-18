Sandia Prep wins special state championship game at Riordan Complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – For the Sandia Prep baseball team, this year’s State Championship win was extra special, especially for one player.

After beating Ruidoso with a winning run in the bottom of the ninth to clinch the championship, Sandia Prep was the top seed, but the weekend game was a nail-biter.

“I never would have thought we would have made it this far,” said Lucas Lemons, a Sandia Prep baseball player.

Lucas Lemons is a senior, and he won with his eighth-grade brother who scored the winning run.

“I really enjoyed playing with him. I mean, he’s my brother. I love him,” said Lemons.

“Coming out with our whole squad as underclassmen, it’s a big accomplishment to see how people strive,” said Josh Riordan, a Sandia Prep baseball player.

Josh Riordan’s family connection is a bit different. He and his team won on the field that was named after his mom.

Jennifer Riordan was a big community advocate, someone who championed kindness. But Jennifer was taken from this world in a tragic airline accident five years ago.

“I was just glad to do that for my mom,” said Josh.

The City of Albuquerque named the entire sports complex after Jennifer Riordan in 2019 to recognize her spirit and the kindness she shared.

Four years later, Josh and his team won the title on Mother’s Day weekend.

“It just felt special. It felt more of a moment for me to win something special like that on a field like that,” Josh said.

For Josh, the championship is extra special. But like a true teammate he’s not making it about himself, this win is about the Sundevils.

