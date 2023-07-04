Sandoval County deputies arrest double murder suspect

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. – A man accused of murdering two people in Sandoval County last week is in jail Monday night. Deputies arrested Elbert Turner Friday morning.

A man called 911 on Friday, saying his neighbor, Elbert Turner, shot two people living on his property.

The caller told investigators he heard arguing, and banging on a door near the area of Southern Boulevard and 40th St.

The caller led deputies to Turner’s property, where they found blood in Turner’s car. Deputies also followed the car’s tire tracks, and found Jordan Green, and Marilyn Benham dead.

Benham’s family says the victims were in a relationship.

Turner is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

Turner was supposed to be in court Monday, but the appearance was cancelled, and has not been rescheduled.

Benham’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help support her two sons.



