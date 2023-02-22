Sandoval County deputy testifies in murder case of 2 Albuquerque teens

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Prosecutors are trying to convince a jury Steven Goldman Jr., Jimmie Atkins, and Julio Almentero murdered Albuquerque teens Ahmed Lateef and Collin Romero.

The bodies of Lateef and Romero were found on a mesa west of Rio Rancho in December 2018. The three men currently on trial were eventually arrested just a few months later.

On Tuesday, a detective with the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office testified about the excavation of the bodies. He also spoke on the discovery of a burned-out car on Laguna Pueblo land, and warrants executed as part of the investigation.

The trial is expected to last at least three more days. The three suspects face up to life in prison if convicted.

MORE: