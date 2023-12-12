Sandoval County officials seek donations for children’s toy drive

SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. — The Sandoval County Treasurer’s Office and Sheriff’s Office are seeking donations for their annual toy drive, now through December 22.

They’re looking for donations to help underprivileged children living in Sandoval County. Officials plan to distribute the toys throughout the county before Christmas Day.

You can drop off your donations at the Sandoval County Treasurer’s Office (details) or at one of these businesses:

La Puerta Realty – Placitas

Chavez-Ortega Agency – Cuba

Presciliano’s Restaurant – Cuba

For more information, click here or reach out to Orlando A. Jacquez at 505-867-7579.