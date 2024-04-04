Sandoval Regional Medical Center placed on lockdown due to police activity

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police say UNM Sandoval Regional Medical Center was placed on lockdown after a woman was brought into the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head Wednesday.

Police say

the shooting happened in a car and not on hospital property.

According to Rio Rancho police, they are currently questioning one person and one juvenile witness regarding the incident.

The woman has been transported to UNM hospital.

