Santa brings Christmas cheer to local elementary school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Students at Osuna Elementary School in northeast Albuquerque were greeted by a real-life Grinch last week.

“There is no Santa Claus, little girl!” he yelled. “There is no Santa Claus. Christmas is about Jesus. Your parents put all the gifts under the tree.”

David Grisham – a street pastor from Amarillo – is the man behind the Grinch mask. He stopped at the school while passing through town. Parents told KOB 4 they were not happy about it.

On Thursday morning, Santa Claus was at the school handing out candy canes – and hugs – to students.

“It’s just a unique time of a person’s life, is their childhood ,and to keep that innocence and fun and happiness, I think it’s so important,” said Michael Riordan of the Jennifer Riordan Foundation.

Riordan said they heard about the real-life Grinch and wanted to spread some Christmas cheer, so he made some calls.

Students and parents were much more excited to meet Santa.

“I’m just very thankful that they came and t’s so nice to see that you could still have that kindness there,” said Anjolie Beard, a parent. “The kids get to see something just before break, just before Christmas, and it’s great for them.”

Riordan said they wanted Santa to come Thursday because it’s the last day before winter break and they wanted the students to their holiday off on the right foot.