Santa Fe Animal Shelter store temporarily closes after burglary

SANTA FE, N.M. — A weekend burglary caused one of the Santa Fe Animal Shelter’s resale stores to temporarily close.

Shelter officials found “The Cat” store, near Cerrillos Road and Zafaro Drive, was broken into around 2:20 a.m. Sunday.

Security cameras captured a person breaking in and burglarizing the store. They say the suspect stole a safe and other items, causing losses of over $10,000.

Following the break-in, officials decided to temporarily close the store as they assess the damage.

This isn’t the first time shelter officials have dealt with a break-in like this, either.

In December, the animal shelter posted pictures on social media, showing the aftermath of a suspected break-in at “The Cat” store on Camino Entrada. Workers found the front door window broken and all of the money stolen from the donation box the morning after the break-in.

The Camino Entrada store reopened shortly after that. They will remain open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, as the other store remains temporarily closed.

The Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society says they’re a private nonprofit that relies heavily on their stores and donations.

The Santa Fe Police Department is investigating. If you have any information regarding the most recent break-in, call Crime Stoppers at 505-955-5050.

If you’d like to donate to the Santa Fe Animal Shelter and Humane Society online, click this link.