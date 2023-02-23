Santa Fe Archbishop: Parishioners can eat meat on St. Patrick’s Day

SANTA FE, N.M. — During Lent, many Christians, especially Catholics, abstain from eating meat on Fridays.

However, Santa Fe’s archbishop says it’s okay for those in the Archdiocese to eat meat on one particular Friday.

Archbishop John C. Wester says all Archdiocese members can forgo the obligation on March 17. It is to honor the Memorial of Saint Patrick on St. Patrick’s Day.

The archbishop issued the decree in a letter Thursday, recognizing certain feasts happen from “time to time” and bring on a more festive celebration. He said not all parishioners are required to participate but, if they do, they’re encouraged to abstain from meat on some other day during Lent.

Lent began with Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, and ends Thursday, April 6, three days before Easter.