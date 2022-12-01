Santa Fe City Council approves Midtown Master Plan

SANTA FE, N.M. — Late Wednesday night, the project meant to transform Santa Fe’s midtown campus received its biggest stamp of approval yet.

Santa Fe city councilors voted unanimously to approve the Midtown Master Plan and related zoning measures.

City councilors would still need to approve the other set of plans, the Community Development Plan, which is set for a Dec. 14 vote. The adoption of both would mean the entire project would move forward.

There’s also new insight on a tentative timeline for construction if all plans go through:

February or March 2023: Developers selected

Renovations on existing buildings begin October or November 2023: Construction on new housing begins

City leaders said infrastructure will be an important step in the next year, as they’ll need road work, power and storm-water work and more.

The whole project will take years to complete.