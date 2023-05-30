Santa Fe County deputies: 1 killed at home in Chimayo

CHIMAYO, N.M. — Santa Fe County deputies are investigating a shooting in Chimayo where a man died at his home Sunday night.

Deputies responded around 9:36 p.m. to a shots-fired call in the area of Canada Ancha and El Potrero Road in Chimayo. The caller reported a man with a gunshot wound.

Around 9:48 p.m., deputies arrived and found windows shot out at a home. They also discovered a man shot and killed there.

Deputies identified the man as 22-year-old Jerome Chavez.

Witnesses reportedly said they were in the garage of the home when someone fired shots at them from the driveway. They also said several people were inside the home when this happened.

Detectives corroborated this as they found multiple casings. The people in the home were uninjured.

An investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, contact detectives at 505-428-3720.