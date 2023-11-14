Santa Fe County deputies seek suspect in double murder

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. — Deputies are looking for a man who reportedly stole a gun from a person in Albuquerque and used it to kill two people in Santa Fe County.

Authorities are looking for Jose “Adrian” Roman. He is accused of driving to his ex-girlfriend’s residence in Santa Fe County and killing her and her son.

Albuquerque police reportedly learned of this and the stolen gun Monday night. Afterward, APD gathered information and requested a welfare check on the residence.

When Santa Fe County deputies arrived, they reportedly saw a person leaving the residence in a white pickup truck. They pursued the vehicle and stopped it but then the suspect ran away.

At the residence, they found the ex-girlfriend and her son dead. Deputies, with help from Santa Fe police and New Mexico State Police, couldn’t find Roman.

Deputies say, if you see Roman, you shouldn’t approach him. Instead, you should call 911 as they consider him “armed and extremely dangerous.”

If you have any information, you can also call detectives at 505-428-3720.