Santa Fe County orders evacuation due to brush fire

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. — A brush fire prompted evacuations for an area just off of the Turquoise Trail between Santa Fe and Madrid, deputies say.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for Calle Manzano and West Nambe.

Emergency management officials say the fire is near the intersection of NM-14 and Shenandoah Trail. That intersection is southwest of where the evacuation is in place.

Details are limited.