Santa Fe County provides route recommendation for Santuario de Chimayó pilgrims

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe County Road 113 S and County Road 177 S from Summer Road to County Road 106 have been closed to pedestrian traffic, county officials announced Thursday.

The Pojoaque Creek overflowed the lower water crossings on those roads.

Pedestrian pilgrims to Santuario de Chimayó are urged to use Old Callejon Road, CR 109 S to cross the Pojoaque Creek in the affected areas. Officials are asking that pilgrims watch for and follow all signage.

Old Callejon Road, CR 109 S, has been designated as the route for pedestrian pilgrims crossing the Pojoaque Creek between US HWY 285/84 and CR 117 S.

“Pedestrian safety is our highest priority with the annual pilgrimage,” Assistant Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Martin Vigil said. “Unusual flows in the Pojoaque Creek require pilgrims to use extra care in planning their route.”

For additional information, contact Ivan Trujillo at 505-490-2825.