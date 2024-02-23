Santa Fe firefighter raising money to conquer childhood cancer

No one ever wants to see anyone go through cancer, especially children, but one Santa Fe firefighter is raising money to make sure that process goes smoother for them and their families.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Santa Fe firefighter who has done a lot of good around the globe, including caring for patients in Ukraine, is giving back here at home.

Rollin’ Tylerr Jones is raising money for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, a charity supporting research to find cures for childhood cancers.

As he does every year, Jones plans to shave his head to stand in solidarity with children. The fundraiser is ongoing but the main event is March 17 at the Rio Rancho Events Center with New Mexico Firefighters & Friends.

Jones stopped by to talk about St. Baldrick’s, the fundraiser, how you can help and more.

Learn more here and in the video above.