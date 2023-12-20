Santa Fe gas station employees accused of dragging homeless man with Jeep

Two Santa Fe gas station employees are facing charges after being accused of dragging a sleeping homeless man with a Jeep.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Two Santa Fe gas station employees are facing charges after being accused of dragging a sleeping homeless man with a Jeep.

According to the criminal complaint, Jonathan Gomez was working Monday night at the Speedway on Agua Fria and Siler Road.

Santa Fe police interviewed Gomez who claimed he asked the homeless man to leave, but he was asleep and not responding. So he called his manager, Adrian Montoya.

According to the complaint, the pair put a chain around the man’s feet and attached it to Montoya’s Jeep.

Police say Montoya backed out, dragging the man across the parking lot. They say a Santa Fe fire crew witnessed this happen and immediately pulled up to the scene.

Police say there was also a video posted to social media where Gomez admitted to dragging the man.

Both Gomez and Montoya were arrested and face charges, including kidnapping and aggravated battery.

As for the man, police say he was taken to the hospital with road rash injuries.