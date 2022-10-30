Santa Fe holds first-ever Día de los Muertos celebration on the plaza

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe held their first Día de los Muertos celebration on the plaza Saturday.

Organizers said the film “Coco” inspired the event. They wanted to find a way to bring the beloved holiday and all of its traditions to northern New Mexico.

In the spirit of the holiday, there were ofrendas placed all around the plaza, allowing anyone to come remember their loved ones who have passed away.

“I think that anything that helps us to do that, to take a moment, just hit the pause button, and really reflect – I think that’s good for us as a community,” said Ray Sandoval, one of the organizers. “It’s good for us as human beings.”

Organizers said it was very important to give the public the opportunity to take part in the tradition, even if they’ve never celebrated Día de los Muertos before.

“I was a little nervous because I didn’t want to do any kind of cultural appropriation,” said Carol Baldwin, who was visiting from Massachusetts and brought pictures of her loved ones. “And I was so warmly welcomed.”

Organizers said the event was a huge success and they were really happy with the turnout.

The South Valley Muertos y Marigolds parade is next weekend. For more information, click here.