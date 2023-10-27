No fans allowed at Española-Pojoaque football game due to security concerns

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. — Española Valley and Pojoaque High had no fans in the stands for their football game Friday.

Española Public Schools Superintendent Holly Martinez says the district received reports of a possible threat Thursday. They held a meeting with the administration to assess the threat and spoke with officials at Pojoaque High School. Both schools decided to have no fans in the stands.

That’s when the New Mexico Activities Association suggested they move up the time of the 7 p.m. game to 3 p.m. They also had more security and local law enforcement present at the game.

“So two decisions, just to be able to move up the game just for better lighting, to help with security, and then we were able to get the officials here earlier,” Superintendent Martinez said. “We also didn’t have school today, it was a parent-teacher conference day. So we did not have students on the campus during the day.”

A rep with the NMAA told KOB 4 they fully supported the decision from the school districts. The districts also worked with the association to provide a free livestream of the game for families. Española Valley won, 50-0.

As for the rest of the games, Martinez said they will continue as scheduled. The NMAA also said there are no other schools that had to make changes to its games.