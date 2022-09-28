Santa Fe police arrest 16-year-old murder suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police arrested a suspect for his alleged role in a murder last month in Ragle Park.

16-year-old Judah Trujillo was arrested and charged by police with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

Police found Trujillo to be the prime suspect in the Aug. 10 murder of Samuel Cordero, who was found by police in Ragle Park with at least one gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and search warrants for two Santa Fe residences. One of the residences was an apartment near Rufina Street and Richards Avenue where police say Trujillo was found and taken into custody without incident Wednesday morning.

Trujillo was booked into the San Juan County Juvenile Services Center. The case remains under investigation by the Santa Fe Police Department.