Santa Fe officer bitten by police dog, shot during confrontation

SANTA FE, N.M. — New details are emerging about what led up to Santa Fe police officers shooting two men earlier this month. One of the men shot later died at the hospital.

Police say the man they killed was armed and a “dangerous suspect.”

During this incident, a Santa Fe police officer was also shot and bitten by a police dog.

According to the Santa Fe Police Department, officers were on Dox Quixote Road to try to arrest 35-year-old Rick Chavez. Instead, it ended with three people shot – Chavez, George Theragood, and Santa Fe police officer Charles Ovalle.

Police said Chavez had 10 active arrest warrants, including probation violations, burglary, and aggravated assault on a police officer. When officers tried to arrest Chavez, he reportedly drove off and later crashed into a police unit.

Eventually, officers say Chavez drove over a spike strip laid by police. After that, Chavez reportedly continued to try and get away and drove into a nearby neighborhood on Vereda de Encanto Road.

According to police, that’s where Chavez got out of his car armed with a gun and go into another car driven by Theragood. Police say Theragood was Chavez’s co-conspirator.

That’s also when officers opened fire, hitting both Chavez and Theragood.

Officer Ovalle was also hit, but it’s still unclear who shot him – Chavez or a fellow officer.

Santa Fe police say three officers were on scene that day and they all fired their weapons. All were put on routine administrative leave. According to the department, two are back on duty, but Ovalle is sitll on leave because of his injuries.

It’s still unclear what role the K9 played, or what led to Ovalle getting bit.

Chavez and Theragood were both taken to the hospital for their injuries. In an update, police said Chavez died at the hospital, two days later.

Theragood is now facing several charges, including harboring a felon and conspiracy to commit aggravated fleeing a police officer.

A judge ruled to release him ahead of a possible trial.

Police said Ovalle has also been released from the hospital. The incident is still under investigation.