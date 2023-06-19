Santa Fe police: 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person wounded early Monday in Santa Fe.

Around 3:51 a.m. Monday, dispatch received a call from a woman asking for help. The woman reportedly stated someone shot her mom and a person was dead.

Officers responded to the 4300 block of Camino Alhambra and found a man dead and a woman wounded. Santa Fe police suspect they were both struck by gunfire.

Doctors treated the woman at the hospital and released her.

Police aren’t releasing the man’s identity, pending family notification.

Anyone in the community who has information on the incident or may have been a witness should call Santa Fe police at 505-955-5406.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. We’ll keep you posted on KOB 4 and KOB 4 News with updates.