Santa Fe police: 1 shot, killed in Lowe’s parking lot

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police found a 21-year-old man shot and killed in the parking lot of a Lowe’s home improvement store early Sunday.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the parking lot of Lowe’s on Zafarano Drive regarding a shooting.

Officers arrived and found the 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

If you have any information on this, reach out to the detective on the case at 505-955-5625.