Santa Fe police arrest suspects tied to Home Depot robbery

SANTA FE, N.M. — Two people were arrested and a third suspect is sought for their connection to an armed robbery at Home Depot in Santa Fe.

31-year-old Chrystyne Sanchez, of Bernalillo, and 24-year-old Jesus Gonzalez, of Santa Fe, were arrested Monday afternoon after a pursuit that ended near the intersection of Guadalupe Street and West de Vargas.

Santa Fe police responded around 8:36 a.m. Monday to the Home Depot. Two men were seen entering the store and stealing a generator. Then, one of the men pulled out a handgun when an employee confronted them.

Later, Santa Fe police officers tried to carry out a traffic stop near Yucca Street and Rodeo Road but the vehicle failed to stop, which started a pursuit that ended near Siringo Road and St. Francis Drive in the interest of public safety.

Then, around 3:10 p.m. Monday, the same vehicle was found by Santa Fe police again. After another pursuit, the suspects took off on foot – prompting officers to surround the area around the Whole Hog Cafe and establish a perimeter.

One suspect, later identified as Gonzalez, was quickly located but resisted being taken into custody until officers tased him. The other occupant, later identified as Sanchez, who drove the car, was detained reportedly without any issues.

Gonzalez is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer. Meanwhile, Sanchez is charged with aggravated battery upon a peace officer, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer and tampering with evidence. They were both booked into a Santa Fe County detention center Monday evening.

Gonzalez is also a suspect in several other similar retail theft cases in Santa Fe.

Santa Fe police are looking for the second male suspect who they say helped Gonzalez allegedly rob the Home Depot. If you have any information, contact Detective Ryan Romero at 505-955-5344.