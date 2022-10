SANTA FE, N.M. — On Saturday afternoon, Santa Fe police officers were dispatched to a home on the 5000 block of Jaguar Drive for a possible homicide.

When officers and first responders arrived, they found a woman dead. Police said witnesses and persons of interest are being interviewed.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information is limited at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Lisa Champlin at (505) 955-5044.