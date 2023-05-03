Santa Fe police: Man dead in apparent hit-and-run

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police say a man died after an apparent hit-and-run early Wednesday on northbound St. Francis Drive in Santa Fe.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a person laying in the road. They arrived and found a man who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle.

Crews rushed the man to Christus St. Vincent’s Hospital where he later died. Police didn’t identify him yet.

The vehicle reportedly fled the scene. Police also found no witnesses nearby and don’t have a vehicle description.

Investigators need your help, in case you may have seen the vehicle or the man before the crash. If you have any evidence/info, submit it by clicking here.