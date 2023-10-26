Santa Fe police seek armed carjacking suspect

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe police are looking for a suspect accused of holding someone at gunpoint at a stoplight and stealing their truck.

Around 4:58 p.m. Wednesday, dispatch sent officers to the area of Calle Atajo and Rufina Street regarding a report of a stolen vehicle.

Officers arrived and met with someone whose vehicle had been taken from them at gunpoint. The victim reportedly told police two people approached his truck while he was at the stoplight. They allegedly pointed a gun at him and demanded he get out of the vehicle.

The victim followed orders and was unharmed. However, the two suspects left in his truck.

Santa Fe police officers and Santa Fe County deputies began looking for the truck. Deputies found the truck and launched a pursuit.

The vehicle drove down Agua Fria Road before crashing into the Youth Shelter near San Felipe Road and Agua Fria Street.

The driver and passenger then hopped out of the vehicle and ran off.

Police caught the driver and arrested him. They identified the driver as 22-year-old Isaac Barela, of Santa Fe.

Barela faces charges of robbery, aggravated fleeing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, tampering with evidence and resisting and/or evading arrest.

Santa Fe police are still looking for the passenger of the vehicle.

If you have any information on where the passenger is, reach out to the Santa Fe Police Department at 505-428-3710.