Santa Fe police seek driver in fatal hit-and-run

SANTA FE, N.M. — Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 58-year-old woman Saturday night.

Santa Fe police responded around 8:20 p.m. Saturday to a crash on St. Francis Drive between Cordova Road and Alta Vista Street. Upon arrival, police learned a woman had been struck.

Witnesses told police the woman was wearing dark clothing and was crossing outside of a crosswalk when she was hit. They said the vehicle initially stopped but then fled the area.

The woman was taken to Christus St. Vincent Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. She was identified as 58-year-old Bernadette Martinez.

The Santa Fe Police Department is asking the driver of the vehicle to contact investigators. If you have any information regarding this case, contact Officer Pinson at 505-955-5694 or pwpinson@santafenm.gov.