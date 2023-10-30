Santa Fe Public Schools to temporarily cut 7 routes due to driver shortage

SANTA FE, N.M. — Starting next Monday, Santa Fe Public Schools will temporarily cut seven routes as they deal with a bus driver shortage.

Currently, the district has 30 bus drivers for 39 bus routes. Cutting seven of those routes will affect 257 students.

The temporarily discontinued routes serve these schools:

Atalaya, Chaparral, Tesuque and Wood Gormley Elementary Schools

El Camino Real Academy

El Dorado Community School

Milagro Middle School

Early College Opportunities High School

Mandela International Magnet School

Santa Fe High School

“SFPS has worked diligently to address this issue, which is prevalent across the state and nation. It is with a heavy heart that we announced this week the reduction of school bus routes. Our hope is that the community heeds this call and responds to meet this challenge,” Superintendent Larry Chavez said Friday.

According to Chavez and other officials, they’re pursuing several options, including support from the New Mexico National Guard, holding job fairs, increasing job postings online, advertising on school buses and raising bus driver pay to $19/hour.

They’re also considering contracting with private bus companies, cash incentives for employees and upping recruitment.

For more information on how to become a bus driver, contact the SFPS Transportation Department at 505-467-3500.