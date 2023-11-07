Santa Fe yoga studio hosts ‘puppy yoga’ class

Española Humane and the owner of Dirty Laundry Hot Yoga came together Sunday to host its first puppy yoga class.

This class was held at regular temperature, and organizers say it provided a great opportunity for both humans and puppies to socialize.

“We were packed in here like sardines with people doing yoga. We had eight puppies running around and seven kittens. I think everyone had a great time. I don’t know how much yoga was actually done,” said Mattie Allen, an Española Humane communications director.

Sunday’s class was sold out, but organizers say they are already planning another puppy yoga class in the near future.