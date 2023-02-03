Satanic Temple to open telehealth abortion clinic in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Satanic Temple is opening a telehealth abortion clinic in New Mexico, and they are calling it the world’s first-ever religious abortion clinic.

They said they will provide 24/7 virtual appointments, where patients in New Mexico can then receive abortion medication. Their main goal is to combat abortion restriction ordinances, like the ones passed in Clovis and Roosevelt County.

The Satanic Temple claims that they have argued in lawsuits against the State of Texas, saying abortion through their organization is exempt legally because the procedure is an “essential part of a religious practice.”

Local anti-abortion advocates in the state are not happy with the new initiative.

“They’re trying to make it a religious right so that they can use, I guess, the First Amendment right to practice, but that’s different, freedom of speech and religion,” said Ethel Maharg, Right to Life executive director. “It’s just an egregious thing.”

Right now, the Satanic Temple is planning to start offering telehealth appointments on Feb. 14. Officials said launching this clinic is just the first step for TST Health, their abortion clinic network.