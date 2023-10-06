Savannah Bananas set for first-ever show in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This spring, the Savannah Bananas are bringing their “World Famous Baseball Circus” to Isotopes Park in Albuquerque.

The Bananas will take to the Rio Grande Credit Union Field, April 20-21, 2024, for what ESPN describes as “The Greatest Show in Sports.”

The baseball trope reportedly sold out every night on their 2023 world tour. April 2024 will mark their first visit to Albuquerque.

John Traub, the general manager of the Albuquerque Isotopes, stopped by to talk about the Bananas and what to expect. See Danielle Todesco’s interview with Traub in the video above.