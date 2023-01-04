Scheduling a health check-up in the New Year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, getting healthy is at the top of many lists and that can start with a simple check-up.

Just as working out and drinking more water can help your health, a check-up can too. Doctors say it could be an important step in hitting your health goals for the New Year.

“As you live life, you tend to possibly accumulate conditions that may be worse for your health, so what I always say is that a pound of prevention is worth an ounce of cure,” Optum’s Dr. Jaren Trost said. “Our goal is to prevent things because it’s much more expensive and harder to treat the later you diagnose them.”

If you need more advanced care, your primary care provider can help point you in the right direction. However, prevention doesn’t stop with a doctor’s visit. Health officials say daily exercise and healthy eating habits can make a big difference.

Now is also a good time to check in with your insurance provider and see what benefits you have and what you qualify for.