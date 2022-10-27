School bus crashes into parked cars in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A school bus carrying special education students crashed into parked cars on the way to school Thursday morning. Luckily, no one was hurt.

The bus crashed just before 8 a.m. on Montclaire Drive, near Candelaria.

A spokesperson for Albuquerque Public Schools told KOB 4 the bus driver was a substitute that was not familiar with the route. As he rounded the corner of the tight street, he overcorrected and crashed into the parked cars.

According to APS, the driver is off for the rest of the day and officials found another driver to take the students home after school.