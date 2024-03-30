School bus driver accused of driving drunk with students on board

A school bus driver on the Navajo Nation is accused of driving drunk with students on board.

SHIPROCK, N.M. — A school bus driver on the Navajo Nation is accused of driving drunk with students on board.

It happened on Wednesday. A photo shared with KOB 4 shows a Navajo Nation officer giving the bus driver a field sobriety test.

Authorities were called by the Central Consolidated School District after they were alerted the driver, who appeared distracted and smelled of alcohol. The district alerted the driver to pull over and he was arrested for DWI and child endangerment.

A letter was sent to parents detailing what happened, saying, in part, “We want to assure parents that we are taking this matter seriously and are committed to ensuring the safety of all students riding our buses. The district will also contact parents to inform them of the steps we are taking to ensure their student’s safety.”

No students were hurt and the driver has been fired.