School employees placed on leave following prom drag performance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Some school employees are now facing consequences after a drag queen performed at Atrisco Heritage High School’s prom last weekend.

APS confirmed the school has a new acting principal and multiple employees have been placed on administrative leave as the district investigates what happened. APS spokespeople told KOB 4 they couldn’t say much else because they were told not to by the district’s legal counsel.

Atrisco Heritage families received a letter letting them know about changes in leadership at the school. District officials asked them to welcome Anthony Lovato as the new acting principal. An APS spokesperson said that change was implemented Wednesday, but would not say if it was a direct result of the prom performance.

Irene Cisneros, who was the school’s full-time principal, is no longer listed on the school’s website. APS reps would not comment on her employment status.

APS would not disclose how many employees were on leave.

Students that KOB 4 spoke with said they weren’t offended by the performance, but said it crossed a line.

APS reps are still not saying if a school official approved the performance — that’s part of the investigation.

The performer spoke with KOB 4 Wednesday and said he had worked with the Gay-Straight Alliance for years and was invited to perform at the prom. He claimed he was not paid and the performance was approved “through the proper channels.”