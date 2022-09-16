Science Girl discusses her NM State Fair shows, performs an experiment

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico State Fair is entering its final weekend, which means there are only so many opportunities to see ‘Science Girl’ Melissa Ober perform.

Science Girl, a UNM grad, is at the fair every day showing off her love of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) with experiments involving STEAM.

The performances are taking place every day at 11:15 a.m., 1:15 p.m., 4:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. at the Main Street stage.

Science Girl talked with Diana Castillo and showed her an experiment that literally involves steam and what it feels like to be on a cloud. Click the video above to view it.