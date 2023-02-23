‘Science of Wine’ Explora adult night this Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Explora is often a place you go to with a kid and their friends but, this Saturday, it’ll be a place for you and your adult friends.

Explora is hosting the “Science of Wine” event, featuring original New Mexico wines and wine-themed activities, including talks with wine experts. There will also be live music, food, drinks, and, of course, the Explora museum for you to explore.

The event is from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and is open to those 21 years and older.

Click here to learn more about ticket information and view Gabe Salazar’s interview with Amythyst Marciano, from Explora, in the video above.