Scooter, Comcast Xfinity van stolen in NE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Surveillance video shows a Comcast Xfinity van being loaded with stolen items. One victim says he is frustrated by the lack of help Comcast will give him.

Michael Cordoba has filed a police report and reached out to Comcast to see if they happen to have his scooter. But so far, both have led to dead ends.

On Oct. 10, Cordoba woke up to the parking spot, where he always parked his scooter, empty.

“My wife found out and came back inside to ask what happened to my scooter,” Cordoba said. “We looked all around the apartment complex, it’s always parked there, it had a lock on it so it couldn’t move.”

Cordoba’s apartment complex’s security cameras caught two thieves carrying his scooter away. However, when they saw the van they loaded it into – they were speechless

“What was shocking was it was Xfinity written all over it, I was like, why?” Cordoba asked.

The van entered the gated parking lot around 11 p.m. on Oct. 9 – and two men inside get out and walk out of view. A few hours later, they return with a dolly and loaded it into the van.

But before they left the parking lot, they decided to take one more thing.

“They stopped again and got out, but before he opened the back doors, he looked around and then opened up the van doors, then he came and helped the other guy – they picked up my scooter and put it in the van,” Cordoba said.

According to the property manager, the thieves got away with two bikes, Cordoba’s scooter, and other miscellaneous items around the apartment.

But according to Comcast, the apartment wasn’t the only place targeted that night.

A spokesperson said in a statement:

“This Comcast/Xfinity van was stolen on or around October 9, after an intruder broke into our fenced Comcast facility where vans are stored. The individuals you describe in the video are not Comcast employees.”

APD confirms the stolen van was found earlier this week, only blocks away from the apartment. All four tires and other parts under the hood were missing. The criminal complaint adds the company, Comcast, never reported the van was stolen until after it was found.

While the van has been found, the other stolen items are still missing – leaving Cordoba in a tight spot.

“That was my only means of transportation,” Cordoba said.

Cordoba says next he will talk with his insurance company to see what they can do. Comcast says they are not responsible for any of the theft.

APD says they are still investigating and are looking for the people in that video.