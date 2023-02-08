Search for answers continues in unsolved Las Cruces bowling alley massacre

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A father, his two little girls, and another teenage girl were shot and killed at a Las Cruces bowling alley nearly 33 years ago.

Now, there’s a new question: is the key to this cold case somewhere in Albuquerque?

A determined pair is convinced somebody, someone in the community could be the ones to finally uncover the mystery that is the Las Cruces bowling alley massacre.

A true crime documentary director and one of the family members of the victims are now focusing on Albuquerque.

In the past, they’ve shown this film in Las Cruces and El Paso in an attempt to ultimately get someone to say something that will help investigators.

This is only the second time they’ve brought this documentary to Albuquerque, hoping someone here knows about the killings.

“Every time the movie plays new leads are created. So the movie has to play,” said Charlie Minn. “Maybe somebody here – forget about maybe. Somebody in this city knows something about what happened.”

Charlie Minn directed “A Nightmare in Las Cruces” – a raw look at the Las Cruces bowling alley massacre.

“There’s somebody walking around San Mateo right now that knows what happened, they’re sitting on their feelings. It has to come out at some point,” said Minn.

It’s his movie, but it’s Anthony Teran’s life.

“Even 33 years later, it still hits home,” said Anthony. “My brother was an officer in the Army, he knew about sacrifice.”

Anthony’s brother, Steven Teran, went to work at the bowling alley on that February day in 1990.

Anthony says he can still hear his voice.

“I can feel him telling me ‘I was the biggest threat, I was the only male there, I can understand – as much as I don’t understand I can understand why it was me,'” said Anthony.

Steven took his two daughters to work that day because there was a daycare there.

“But, Anthony, my girls did not deserve this. They didn’t deserve this, dude, 6 and 2-years-old. To shoot a two-year-old girl in the forehead, what can be worse than that?!”

Anthony’s brother and two nieces were among the four killed that day. Two men – still unidentified – appeared to try and not leave any survivors.

“Please help me.” “Woah, slow down. Slow down.” “We were all shot in a holdup.” “Ok. Where are you at?” “1201 East Amador, Las Cruces Bowl.” “Las Cruces Bowl?”

13-year-old Melissa Repass survived and first alerted police.

“Please hurry!” “Ok, Melissa we’ve got them dispatched did you see who did it?” “No, they told us all to get down. They shot me five times.” “Ok, we’ll get them rolling, Melissa. Just hang on take a deep breath, we have patrol units in route. How many people are hurt?” “1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7.“

“When have you ever heard of an unsolved mass shooting before? It’s pathetic it hasn’t been solved. The Las Cruces Police Department should be embarrassed by this,” said Minn.

Three years ago, Detective Amador Martinez stood up and said he is working tips on the case year-round.

“This case has not been forgotten,” said Martinez said in 2020.

On Tuesday, Las Cruces Police Department posted on Facebook, saying there’s still a $25,000 reward for a tip that will lead to the shooters.

“I don’t care how hard you’re working at this thing, just solve it already! Just solve it,” Minn said.

Anthony now has two girls of his own, just like his brother did. He won’t stop seeking justice for them.

“It’s like when you’re growing up and see some bully come and beat up your little brother, you know, you want to get out there, and you’re going to take care of this bully, you know. Even though he was my older brother I want to take care of this bully,” said Anthony.

After Wednesday’s showing, Minn and Anthony will be holding a question and answer discussion with the audience.

The film is only showing two nights in Albuquerque – click here for more information.