Second annual Crossing Guard Holiday Food Drive next week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crossing guards at Albuquerque Public Schools are coming together again to collect canned goods for two food banks next week.

The second annual Crossing Guard Holiday Food Drive is happening December 4-8. The drive will support Roadrunner Food Bank and Lobo Food Pantry.

There are over 40 dropoff locations where guards will collect canned food items next week.

Guards, like lead crossing guard Richard Deichsel, say parents should pack a canned food item or two with their student next week.

Deichsel stopped by our studio to talk about the food drive.

