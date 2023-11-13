Second annual ‘Run for the Foothills’ competition held Sunday

Hundreds of runners got up bright and early Sunday morning to run in the second annual Run for the Foothills competition.

“The City of Albuquerque is a great mecca for running, and we are putting on a race that is the best in the Southwest. We have the most price money of any running race in the entire Southwest on the line today. Just a beautiful route through our gorgeous Foothills,” said Dave Simon, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The stakes were high with more than $7,000 up for grabs. The overall first place male and female runners got $1,000. It was a 10-mile run at the Elena Gallegos Open Space.

“Today I was in good shape. I expected to run close to two minutes faster here. The moment I took off there was no one to follow me. I didn’t see anyone behind me all the way,” said Lamech, a first place finisher.

Runners say the Foothills are beautiful, but it’s the altitude that really helps them train for big races.

“It’s better than any place in Colorado, it is better than any place in Europe because there is crazy winter at this altitude and here the trails, weather, altitude all comes together for the best spot for training,” said Alicja Konieczck, a first place finisher and 2024 Paris Olympic qualifier.

This was only the second year of the race, but the City of Albuquerque’s Parks and Rec Department is working hard to make it the best race in the Southwest.

“We have drawn runners from nine states to Albuquerque to compete in this elite event. We are very excited about it, we are building it year after year,” said Simon.

The Bosque Running Company cohosted the run with the City of Albuquerque.