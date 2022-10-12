Security camera captures thieves stealing Valencia County fuel truck

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. – An important work truck for Valencia County was stolen early Monday morning, and while the thieves were caught on camera, officials need your help identifying them.

Lina Benavidez is the director of Public Works in Valencia County, and she says she was heartbroken when she discovered the truck was stolen. But, she is hopeful surveillance footage will help them find the thieves.

It happened just after 4:30 a.m. Monday when security cameras caught two men on camera.

“One of them was wearing a Steelers championship jacket, the other had a tattoo on their neck, but we haven’t been able to identify them,” said Benavidez.

As they were breaking into and stealing a fuel truck from the Valencia County Road Department parking lot.

“I was in shock because it was right in front of cameras, it was right in front of the fuel tank,” Benavidez said.

The Public Works Department uses the truck to deliver fuel to work sites across the county, but now they are just trying to make what equipment they have left work.

“It’s sad that they did this, please return our vehicle. It’s a daily use for my employees and we are here to serve our constituents, and we need that vehicle to do so, and to improve our roads and stuff,” said Benavidez.

For now, they are using their smaller back-up truck and are hoping the Los Lunas Police Department, and the public can help them find whoever took it

“It was just heartbreaking to find out that equipment was stolen,” Benavidez said.

If you’ve seen the truck or recognize either one of the men, you are asked to call Valencia County police.