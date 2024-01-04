Security precautions put courthouses on lockdown in the metro

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Multiple courthouses went on lockdown Thursday morning after the Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court received a threat later deemed not credible.

Metro court officials said they received a threat around 8 a.m. Thursday, prompting them to evacuate the building. Albuquerque police did a sweep through the courthouse and, after not finding anything, they cleared the courthouse to reopen at 10:30 a.m.

New Mexico State Police received a call around 9 a.m. Thursday to assist police with a bomb threat to Corrales Municipal Court. According to State Police, Corrales police cleared the threat before they responded.

Metro court officials said other courts nationwide received the same threat. The Associated Press reported bomb threats prompted evacuations Thursday at the Mississippi state capitol and courts in Arkansas and Montana.

Out of precaution, the Second Judicial District Court Bernalillo County Courthouse and the Children’s Court Juvenile Justice Center went on a temporary lockdown after the metro courthouse went on lockdown.

Police activity was also reported around 9:50 a.m. at the New Mexico Court of Appeals. That wrapped up about an hour later.

The federal courthouse did not receive any threats, nor did they go on lockdown Thursday.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, multiple “swatting” incidents have affected courts nationwide in the last three weeks.