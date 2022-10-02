Security threat forces American Airlines plane to land at Sunport

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The FBI and Explosive Ordinance Disposal responded Sunday after a plane was forced to evacuate at the Albuquerque International Sunport.

Officials say American Airline flight 928 coming from Dallas Fort Worth Airport was emptied upon landing to deal with a security concern.

179 people were reported on board. All passengers have been bussed from the plane.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Passengers of American Airlines out of the Sunport are expected to see delays while the incident is being investigated.

