Senate approves proposal to give state employees raises

SANTA FE, N.M. — The Senate approved a proposal Thursday to give all state, public, and higher education workers an additional raise.

The proposed state budget already includes a 5% raise for state workers, but Gallup Sen. George Muñoz convinced the Senate Thursday to bump that up to 6%.

Muñoz said that extra 1% is meant to help public workers deal with inflation and the rising cost of health insurance. That small increase comes with a big price tag though – more than $47 million.

Muñoz suggested this is a response to proposals working to fully cover health insurance premiums for New Mexico teachers.

The proposal now heads over to the House for consideration.

Track SB 521 during the legislative session.