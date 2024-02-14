Senate committee tables water supply bill in 8-1 vote

State leaders wanted to incentivize private companies to clean the dirty, brackish water deep in the ground so other companies could use it in industrial settings.

SANTA FE, N.M. – A so-called strategic water supply was a big priority for the governor and state environment leaders.

The idea was to preserve dwindling freshwater supplies while also spurring new economic opportunities.

The Senate Conservation Committee took a crack at a last-minute bill to provide millions of dollars in funding for the program.

Lawmakers questioned the state’s role as a middleman and the impact on local aquifers before eventually tabling the proposal on an 8-1 vote.

With less than 48 hours to go, conservationists say that was the right call.

“We just want to be really sure that we’re thinking about any potential unintended consequences, and really thinking through what the results of our actions will be, because we may not have the ability to fix it if we make it a mistake,” said Tricia Snyder, a New Mexico Wild Rivers & Waters program director.

The governor’s office says they are negotiating with legislative leadership right now to see if there is a path forward for the strategic water supply, but it seems the proposal has run out of steam.

Based on their excitement over this idea, it’s safe to say they won’t be giving up in the next session.